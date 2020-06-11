Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Father suspected of intentionally driving off cliff with daughters

 
Last updated 6/13/2020 at 1:51pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A reportedly suicidal father and his two 3-year-old daughters were rescued today after the man's truck hit the bottom of Sunset Cliffs in Point Loma, police said.

A woman called the Sheriff's Department at 4:30 a.m. and reported that the father had taken the children and was allegedly threatening to drive off the Coronado Bay Bridge, Officer Tony Martinez of the SDPD said.

A few minutes later, police officers spotted the vehicle and family on Hill Street near Cornish Drive, but the vehicle allegedly raced away and went over the cliff, Martinez said.

An officer wen...



