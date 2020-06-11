Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men

STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated, officials said Monday.

Local authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play in the deaths of Robert Fuller in Palmdale and Malcolm Harsch in Victorville and early indications point both to suicide, but sheriffs have pledged to continue to investigate the cases.

Monday's announcement follows weekend protests, which were prompted by the initial determination of suicide a...