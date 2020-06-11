Pack swimsuit, mask, California welcomes back tourists

Health services worker Summer Deibert, left, checks the temperature of James McCluskey, right, as he arrives for work before the reopening of the San Diego Zoo, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in San Diego. California's tourism industry is gearing back up with the state giving counties the green light to allow hotels, zoos, aquariums, wine tasting rooms and museums to reopen Friday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - There will be no packed double-decker safari buses with tour guides rolling through the San Diego Zoo, nor animal shows that draw crowds - nor breakfast buffets at hotels.

Instead, hotels are adorning lobbies with hand sanitizing dispensers and will be limiting how many people lounge by pools. And the zoo is putting entertainers on its double-decker buses to hold moving shows while people stand on green circles to keep them six feet apart. Every visitor over the age of two will be required to wear face coverings.

California's tourism industry i...