Pack swimsuit, mask, California welcomes back tourists
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 8:12pm
JULIE WATSON
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) - There will be no packed double-decker safari buses with tour guides rolling through the San Diego Zoo, nor animal shows that draw crowds - nor breakfast buffets at hotels.
Instead, hotels are adorning lobbies with hand sanitizing dispensers and will be limiting how many people lounge by pools. And the zoo is putting entertainers on its double-decker buses to hold moving shows while people stand on green circles to keep them six feet apart. Every visitor over the age of two will be required to wear face coverings.
California's tourism industry i...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)