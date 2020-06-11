Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego County woman dies of vaping-associated lung injury

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/11/2020 at 8:05pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 76-year-old woman who died on May 24 is the first local fatality of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday.

Three vaping-associated lung injuries in young adults were confirmed in recent weeks and are the first reports of the lung illness in San Diego County since 2019.

All the newly reported local cases tested negative for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, and all reported recently vaping products containing THC.

The California Department of Public Health recently recogn...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/11/2020 20:53