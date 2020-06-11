San Diego County woman dies of vaping-associated lung injury

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 76-year-old woman who died on May 24 is the first local fatality of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday.

Three vaping-associated lung injuries in young adults were confirmed in recent weeks and are the first reports of the lung illness in San Diego County since 2019.

All the newly reported local cases tested negative for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, and all reported recently vaping products containing THC.

The California Department of Public Health recently recogn...