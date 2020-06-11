SD County treasurer-tax collector reopens downtown office

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reopened his downtown office Monday for in-person services.

``The health of our employees and customers is our top priority, so we have made some changes to how we do business face-to-face,'' McAllister said. ``We are pleased to reopen our downtown branch and will be reviewing further possible branch openings under a phased and cautious approach to ensure everyone's safety.''

The downtown office is located at 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162. To protect employees and customers, the Treasurer-Tax Collector installe...