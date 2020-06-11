Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SD County treasurer-tax collector reopens downtown office

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/15/2020 at 7:02pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reopened his downtown office Monday for in-person services.

``The health of our employees and customers is our top priority, so we have made some changes to how we do business face-to-face,'' McAllister said. ``We are pleased to reopen our downtown branch and will be reviewing further possible branch openings under a phased and cautious approach to ensure everyone's safety.''

The downtown office is located at 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162. To protect employees and customers, the Treasurer-Tax Collector installe...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/17/2020 00:47