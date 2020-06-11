Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Commissioner Rob Manfred says baseball season in jeopardy

 
Last updated 6/15/2020 at 7:44pm

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred

RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there might be no major league games this year after a breakdown in talks between teams and the players' union on how to split up money in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The league also revealed several players on big league rosters have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two days after union head Tony Clark declared additional negotiations futile, Manfred reversed his position of last week when he said he was "100%" certain the 2020 season would start.

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem sent a seven-...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
