Janikowski to play soccer at ENMU

Megan Janikowski will continue her soccer career at Eastern New Mexico University.

The lifelong Fallbrook resident, who played soccer for three years on the Cathedral Catholic High School varsity before graduating this spring, signed a letter of intent to play for the Greyhounds Nov. 13. She received both an athletic scholarship and an academic scholarship.

“I’m super excited to play,” Janikowski said.

Eastern New Mexico University is in Division II of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and is a member of the Lone Star Conference. The school is located in Portales, New Mexic...