Airman charged in killing of federal officer in California

OAKLAND (AP) — An Air Force sergeant already jailed in the ambush killing of a California sheriff's deputy was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a night violent protest last month.

Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was charged with murder and attempted murder in the killing of federal officer Dave Patrick Underwood, 53. He died from gunshot wounds and another federal officer was critically injured in the drive-by shooting outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on May 29.

The two contract security officers wor...