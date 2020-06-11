California governor defends reopening, urges public caution

KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Following a weekend that saw California's broadest reopening yet since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday defended the state's pace and said the economic harm from isolation can have negative health outcomes, too.

"We have to recognize you can't be in a permanent state where people are locked away for months and months and months and months on end," he said.

Newsom's remarks came in his first news conference in 10 days, just days after most California counties began reopening bars, wineries, hotels...