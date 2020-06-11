California lawmakers take up budget in tense economic times

ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The California Legislature will meet Monday to pass a budget for these uncertain times, without knowing how much money they have to spend and without an agreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose veto pen could force lawmakers to start over.

The result will be a speculative spending plan that leaves cash-strapped local governments and public school districts hanging as they await their fate in a budget that must somehow cover a deficit the governor's office has estimated at $54.3 billion.

The nation's most populous state — with an economy larger...