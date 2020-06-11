Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

California to allow nail salons to reopen starting June 19

 
Last updated 6/13/2020 at 2:41pm

KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - Some Californians will again be able to get a manicure, a new tattoo or enjoy a massage starting late next week under new state guidance issued Friday.

But studios and salons won't look the same when they do open. Workers and customers must wear face masks, adopt far more intense cleaning practices for shared reusable items like tweezers, and the services will be limited - no mouth or nose tattoos or piercings for now.

The guidance on nail salons has been highly anticipated. The Professional Beauty Federation of California sued the state i...



