Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Man accused of being 'Golden State Killer' to plead guilty

 
Last updated 6/15/2020 at 7:32pm



DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A man accused of being the rapist and killer who terrorized California residents in the 1970s and 1980s has agreed to plead guilty to dozens of crimes in return for being spared the death penalty, a law enforcement source and a victim's relative said Monday.

Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer accused of being the Golden State Killer, is expected to plead guilty on June 29 and be sentenced in August to life without the possibility of parole after the surviving victims and relatives of those killed confront him in court.

