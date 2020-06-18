Fallbrook Union High School Class of 2020. Congratulations! Thank you for all your hard work and effort. We are proud of you for your accomplishment and thankful for you staying the course!

Honors Key

1. AVID Graduate

2. Lifetime Membership with Highest Honors, California Scholarship Federation

3. Lifetime Membership, California Scholarship Federation

4. National Honor Society for Dance Arts

5. Seal of Biliteracy

6. Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

7. Certificate of Completion

Dylan Keoni Aguila

Yessenia Aguirre

Emma Marie Alberts

Jaqueline Alcantar Aguilar 3

Alexandra Luz Alegria 6

Marco...