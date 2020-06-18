FUHS, Oasis, and Ivy hold drive-through diploma ceremonies

No, it wasn't the way Fallbrook Union High School Principal Dr. Narciso Iglesias envisioned sending the first batch of seniors under his watch off to the next chapter of life.

Like so many aspects of life these days, due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, more than a few things haven't gone to plan.

But for Dr. Iglesias, being able to look into the eyes of all of the school's 2020 graduates after they picked up their diplomas last week meant a lot to him.

"It was good to see them, oh yeah, absolutely," Dr. Iglesias said. "There was closure there. Just absolutely closure to the school ye...