FUHSD budget up in the air due to state budget uncertainty

The Fallbrook Union High School District board of trustees is expected to vote on the new fiscal year’s budget, June 22, but at the moment, it’s not entirely clear what that budget will look like.

Brenda Mefford, chief business officer of FUHSD, presented a proposed budget to the board June 8. And while that proposed budget is typically the one that would be adopted at the meeting after being presented to the board, the coronavirus has created much uncertainty around how much funding local schools will get.

“There’s going to be probably very large changes between what I’m present...