George (Johnny) Sparkman

 
Last updated 6/18/2020 at 6:38pm

George (Johnny) Sparkman died June 5, 2020, at Riverside Community Hospital, from lymphoma with his wife by his side. He was born Dec. 30, 1959, in Tampa, Florida.

He spent his formative years living in Germany. He married his wife Gisela Strogies in Germany in 1987 and they returned to live in Fallbrook to be close to his family.

He cultivated a passion for cycads. His knowledge and expertise as a cycad grower was sought after by well known botanical gardens as well as private collectors. He expressed his creativity through beautiful specialty plant garden designs.

He was actively involved as a board member with The Cycad Society. He was a loyal friend to many and was always eager to help.

George is survived by his wife Gisela Sparkman; mother Dorothy Roth; stepfather Russ Kortlever and siblings Corinna and Christina Roth, Kelli Landman and Kraig Kortlever.

An intimate family memorial was held June 9, 2020. Due to COVID-19, memorials will be held later in Fallbrook and Duesseldorf, Germany, which will be his final resting place.

In lieu of flowers, please remember George with a donation in his name to The Cycad Society, http://www.cycad.org/donations.htm.

 
