Kornelsen named to Chancellor's List

 
Last updated 6/18/2020 at 11:44am



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Caroline Kornelsen of Fallbrook has been named to the spring 2020 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester. Nearly 900 students were named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

To be named to the Chancellor’s List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours and maintained at least a 3.9 GPA.

With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, University of Arkansas Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’ capital city.

Submitted by the University of Arkansas Little Rock.

 
