Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Oasis High School Class of 2020

 
Last updated 6/18/2020 at 5:15pm

Oasis Grad Annabella Smith with her dog Ruby

Oasis High School Class of 2020.

Good job graduates! Way to work hard and stay consistent. We are so proud of you!

Melyssa Angelina Aaron

Luis Manuel Basurto Higuera

Jayleen Isabel Castillo**

Katherine Christine Chapman

Sandra Abigail Chavez Andrade

Belleare De La Cruz

David Anthony Duarte

Taylor Grace Evans

Eduardo Alejandro Fuentes

Vanessa Marie Gonzalez

Christopher Allen Herbert

Jesus Alexander Hernandez Ramirez

Devyn Jade Cass Leslie

Emily Verlaine Parson

Alexandra Elizabeth Paull

Armando Pineda

Kayla Danae Rosales

Jesus Adrian Ruiz Peña

Oasis Grad Caleb Witke

Beliza Anahi Silva

Trevor Andrew Skiffington*

Tristen Keith Smith

Mackenzie Jordan Sturgeon

Martha Joseline Vaca

Isaak Jason Wenning Zamudio

Caleb Sterling Witke

* Valedictorian

** Salutatorian

 
