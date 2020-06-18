Oasis High School Class of 2020
Last updated 6/18/2020 at 5:15pm
Oasis High School Class of 2020.
Good job graduates! Way to work hard and stay consistent. We are so proud of you!
Melyssa Angelina Aaron
Luis Manuel Basurto Higuera
Jayleen Isabel Castillo**
Katherine Christine Chapman
Sandra Abigail Chavez Andrade
Belleare De La Cruz
David Anthony Duarte
Taylor Grace Evans
Eduardo Alejandro Fuentes
Vanessa Marie Gonzalez
Christopher Allen Herbert
Jesus Alexander Hernandez Ramirez
Devyn Jade Cass Leslie
Emily Verlaine Parson
Alexandra Elizabeth Paull
Armando Pineda
Kayla Danae Rosales
Jesus Adrian Ruiz Peña
Beliza Anahi Silva
Trevor Andrew Skiffington*
Tristen Keith Smith
Mackenzie Jordan Sturgeon
Martha Joseline Vaca
Isaak Jason Wenning Zamudio
Caleb Sterling Witke
* Valedictorian
** Salutatorian
