Potter Junior High School
Last updated 6/18/2020 at 6:15pm
Potter Junior High School Promotion 2020.
Good Job students! Way to work hard and stay consistent even when it was tough. You got promoted! Congratulations! We are so proud of you, and excited for what the future holds! Keep working hard and you will see good things!
Anaid Acosta
Joel Acosta
Kimberly Acosta
George Aguilar
Juan Aguilar
Noah Albergo
Emily Alcaraz
Isaiyah Ali
Francisco Alonzo
Brandon Alvarado
Calla Anderson
Francisco Andraca
Anthony Andrade
Pelegrina Domingo
Andres Antonio
Enrique Angeles
Sergio Angulo
Noah Anzures
Avery Arabie
Juan Arias
Rafael Arroyo
Bryant Avendano
Jahn...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)