Sullivan Middle School broadcasts virtual promotion

Sullivan Middle School eighth graders were celebrated with a virtual promotion ceremony Tuesday, June 9. Featuring messages of encouragement by school administrators, teachers, district officials and fellow students, the hour long video showcased the promoting students and their accomplishments.

"I want to tell you how proud I am of each of you," Principal Dr. Shaunte' Knox told the students in the video. "Your time here at Sullivan has been a time of learning, growing, applying, newfound knowledge and making friends. In this time, you have navigated obstacles, found your strengths, and cul...