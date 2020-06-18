Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Sullivan Middle School broadcasts virtual promotion

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/18/2020 at 12:41pm

Sullivan ASB President Riley Moi gave a speech to her fellow students during a virtual promotion video shown last week.

Sullivan Middle School eighth graders were celebrated with a virtual promotion ceremony Tuesday, June 9. Featuring messages of encouragement by school administrators, teachers, district officials and fellow students, the hour long video showcased the promoting students and their accomplishments.

"I want to tell you how proud I am of each of you," Principal Dr. Shaunte' Knox told the students in the video. "Your time here at Sullivan has been a time of learning, growing, applying, newfound knowledge and making friends. In this time, you have navigated obstacles, found your strengths, and cul...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/18/2020 19:10