Treasurer-Tax Collector's downtown office reopens to the public

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced his downtown office safely opened for in person services June 15.

“The health of our employees and customers is our top priority, so we have made some changes to how we do business face-to-face,” said McAllister. “We are pleased to reopen our downtown branch and will be reviewing further possible branch openings under a phased and cautious approach to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The downtown office is located at 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162. To protect employees and customers, the Treasurer-Tax Collector installed protective barriers on top of its counters, placed cashiers at least 6 feet from each other, and installed floor markers for customers to stand on to maintain social distancing. Public counters will also be regularly cleaned throughout the day.

“We want to be available for those who absolutely need to see us in person, but we still want to encourage people to visit our website, sdttc.com, to complete their business,” said McAllister.

Without coming into the office, customers can:

· Pay their property taxes online

· Mail a penalty cancellation request form with payment and documentation

· Call our office at 1-877-829-4732 to get questions answered

· Email a request for a mobile home tax clearance certificate

· Email a claim for an unclaimed property tax refund

· Mail in a TOT reporting form and payment

Penalty cancellation requests

Just over 98% of property owners have paid their 2019-2020 property taxes. Those who have not paid both installments have until June 30, 2020, to pay before the bill goes into default and additional fees and penalties apply.

Under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May 6 executive order, small-business owners or homeowners directly affected by COVID-19 have until May 5, 2021, to file a special COVID-19 penalty cancellation request. Claims will continue to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. If requests are denied, all penalties and fees will apply.

Residents should stay up-to-date on ways to stay healthy, current closures and the County’s coronavirus response at coronavirus-sd.com.