Vintage Car Show moves to 2021

FALLBROOK – Doug Allen, president of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club, announced that the car show chairs Steve Shapiro and Michael McGuire have issued the following information regarding the upcoming car show.

Due to the uncertainty of the ongoing the coronavirus reopening process, the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club will be moving its annual car show to Sunday, May 30, 2021, during the Memorial Day weekend.

“We strongly feel our No. 1 priority for the 55th annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show is the safety and well-being of all participants, volunteers and vendors. We will be rolling over all show car registrations, swap space registrations, vendor fees and sponsorships, including ads in our program map for the May 30, 2021, show. This will protect you from any potential fee increases as your reservations will be honored at the 2020 rates,” show organizers said.

Those participants who do not wish to roll over their registration fees or sponsorships to next year can request a refund on or before July 17. Refunds will be made via the method of payment. They can send an email for show car registration to Mike Simpson at [email protected]; for swap vendor space reservations to Gary Hesser at [email protected]; program map advertising to Leo Romero at [email protected]o.com and all other questions to Steve Shapiro at [email protected]

Requests for refunds can also be mailed to FVCC, P.O. Box 714, Fallbrook, CA 92088.

“Please know that we cannot express how disappointing this is to all of us in the car club,” Allen said. “The Fallbrook Vintage Car Show has been a strong community event for the past 54 years, allowing us to donate to a multitude of local nonprofit school, sports, community and seniors organizations in our community, and to local military family support organizations.”

Submitted by the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.