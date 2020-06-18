Door-Side Pickup now available at the library

Fallbrook Library patrons who already have items on hold can make an appointment to door-side pick up.

FALLBROOK – San Diego County Library is excited to bring door-side pickup to select branches. Door-side pickup is an appointment-based service where customers can set up a time to check out books, movies and CDs that they had requested before the closure.

This service is only for materials that the library currently has ready for customers to pick up. The service is now available at the Fallbrook library having started Monday, June 15.

How it works:

· Step 1: If you had items on the request shelf at one of the available locations on the day the library closed, you will be cont...