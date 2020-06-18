Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Door-Side Pickup now available at the library

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/18/2020 at 2:08pm

Fallbrook Library patrons who already have items on hold can make an appointment to door-side pick up.

FALLBROOK – San Diego County Library is excited to bring door-side pickup to select branches. Door-side pickup is an appointment-based service where customers can set up a time to check out books, movies and CDs that they had requested before the closure.

This service is only for materials that the library currently has ready for customers to pick up. The service is now available at the Fallbrook library having started Monday, June 15.

How it works:

· Step 1: If you had items on the request shelf at one of the available locations on the day the library closed, you will be cont...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/18/2020 20:20