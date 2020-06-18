Inaugural Make Music Day Temecula announces events

Inaugural Make Music Temecula founder Joanna Pearl is making plans to introduce the city and anyone interested in making music during the globally recognized Make Music Day, June 21.

Music means many things to many people, but for Make Music Temecula founder Joanna Pearl, music is a life affirming way to bring people of all backgrounds together.

"Music is love, it is everything to me anyway," Pearl said. "Music shows our feelings. It touches people differently than just talking. Everyone loves music; everyone can come together over it. It's what we need right now."

Taking place Sunday, June 21, World Make Music Day is a free celebration of music in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries that originated in France in 1982. Unlike a typical music festival, there are now...