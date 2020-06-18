China to establish national security bureau in Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) — China plans to establish a special bureau in Hong Kong to investigate and prosecute crimes considered threatening to national security, the state-run news agency said Saturday, as it reported on details of a controversial new national security law Beijing is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory.

In addition to establishing the national security bureau, bodies in all Hong Kong government departments, from finance to immigration, will be directly answerable to the central government in Beijing, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The announcement is sure to increase co...