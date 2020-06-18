Don't let screen time take over

The COVID-19 crisis and restricted social contact has many people spending more time in front of electronic screens. It might be the family TV, business laptop or streaming on the smartphone. For children, it’s often some gaming device or social media via their phones. Whatever, the result is that screen time is increasing significantly.

While business demands for adults and online classes for children are clear reasons why today’s world requires people to spend more time with their electronic devices, many people are also spending a great many more voluntary hours online just to fill...