Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Megan Johnson McCullough
Special to Village News 

Healthy Habits for Bonsall and Fallbrook Folks: Bursitis – stress to the bursa

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/18/2020 at 1:30pm

Village News/ Carl McCullough photo

Bursitis occurs when the fluid around the joints become inflamed.

Bursa is a sac that is filled with fluid found between the tissues of the muscles, bones, skin and tendons. The role of the bursa is to provide lubrication to help reduce rubbing, friction and irritation between these areas.

Bursitis is the inflammation of the bursa. This inflammation can be caused by impact to the area, sudden injury or overuse of repetitive motion such as painting, carpentry, throwing, tennis and golf.

This condition is also age related because as people get older, the tendons have been worn which makes them easier to tear, have less elasticity and less tolerable to str...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/18/2020 20:19