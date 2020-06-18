Healthy Habits for Bonsall and Fallbrook Folks: Bursitis – stress to the bursa

Bursa is a sac that is filled with fluid found between the tissues of the muscles, bones, skin and tendons. The role of the bursa is to provide lubrication to help reduce rubbing, friction and irritation between these areas.

Bursitis is the inflammation of the bursa. This inflammation can be caused by impact to the area, sudden injury or overuse of repetitive motion such as painting, carpentry, throwing, tennis and golf.

This condition is also age related because as people get older, the tendons have been worn which makes them easier to tear, have less elasticity and less tolerable to str...