NFPA announces theme for Fire Prevention Week

QUINCY, Mass. – The National Fire Protection Association, the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 95 years, has announced “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” as the theme for Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10.

NFPA’s focus on cooking fire safety comes in response to home cooking fires representing the leading cause of U.S. home fires, with nearly half, 49%, of all home fires involving cooking equipment; unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.

“Cooking continues to be a major contributor to the home fire problem,” Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice pres...