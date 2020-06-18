Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jose A. Alvarez
San Diego County Communications Office 

San Diego woman dies from vaping-related lung injury

 
Last updated 6/18/2020 at 1:54pm

The electronic cigarette aerosol that users breathe from the device and exhale can contain harmful substances, including nicotine, cancer-causing chemicals and heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead.

A 76-year-old woman who died May 24 is the first local fatality of electronic cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced June 11.

Three other EVALI cases in young adults were confirmed in recent weeks and they are the first reports of the lung illness in San Diego County since 2019.

All the newly reported local cases tested negative for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, and they all reported recently vaping products containing tetrahydro cannabinoid.

The California Department of Public Health recently recognized...



