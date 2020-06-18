Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Supervisors send proposed county fire protection district to LAFCO

 
Last updated 6/18/2020 at 12:45pm



The concept of separating the San Diego County Regional Fire Authority from the agency responsible for the San Diego County Regional Communications System has now received formal support from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote, June 2, adopted a resolution to initiate Local Agency Formation Commission proceedings which would create the San Diego County Fire Protection District and remove the fire protection and emergency services latent powers from the county service area which includes the RCS.

“The action before the board today is another really big s...



