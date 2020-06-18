1 city, 1 voting place: Kentucky braces for lines in primary
BRUCE SCHREINER and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — With only one polling place designated Tuesday for Louisville, a city of 600,000 people, voters who didn't cast mail-in ballots or show up early could face long lines in Kentucky's primary, the latest to unfold as the pandemic triggers unprecedented election disruptions across the country.
The outcome of a competitive Democratic U.S. Senate primary could hang in the balance if Election Day turnout is hampered in Louisville — the hometown of Charles Booker, who's mounted a strong late challenge against presu...
