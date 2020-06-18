A side-by-side look at police reform bills in Congress

MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As congressional lawmakers work toward one of the most ambitious policing overhauls in decades, there is increasing division between Republicans and Democrats about how to accomplish a common goal.

Top Democratic leaders in the Senate said Tuesday that a Republican policing proposal is "not salvageable" and demanded new negotiations on a bipartisan legislative package after protests over racial inequality and the death of George Floyd and others at the hands of police.

They want something similar to a far-reaching proposal from House Demo...