America marks Juneteenth as protests bring new attention
Last updated 6/19/2020 at 11:54am
JONATHAN MATTISE, PHIL MARCELO and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A traditional day of celebration turned into one of protest Friday, as Americans marked Juneteenth, a holiday that long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans but that burst into the national conversation this year after widespread demonstrations against police brutality and racism.
In addition to the traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation — the Civil War-era order that declared all slaves free in Confederate territory — Americans were marching...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)