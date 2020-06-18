Democrats: GOP police bill 'not salvageable,' demand talks

LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Democrats said Tuesday the Republican policing bill is "not salvageable," as they demand negotiations on a new, more bipartisan package with more extensive law enforcement changes and accountability in response to the killing of Black Americans.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer signaled the Democrats intend to block the GOP package, which Democrats say does not go far enough to meet the moment that has galvanized the nation with massive demonstrations over police procedures.

"We don't need to study the problem...