Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ignoring warnings, Trump presses ahead with Tulsa rally

 
Last updated 6/20/2020 at 5:26pm



KEVIN FREKING and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — President Donald Trump ignored health warnings and pressed ahead Saturday with a comeback rally in the midst of a pandemic, but what was meant to be a show of defiant political force was instead met with thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff.

The rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was intended to be the largest indoor gathering in the world during the outbreak that has killed more than 120,000 Americans, put 40 million more out of work and upended Trump's reelection bid. But in the hours b...



