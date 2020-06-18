Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Mail voting: Pence, aides embrace practice panned by Trump

 
Last updated 6/22/2020 at 7:50pm



BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and a half-dozen other senior advisers to President Donald Trump have repeatedly voted by mail, according to election records obtained by The Associated Press. That undercuts the president's argument that the practice will lead to widespread fraud this November.

More than three years after leaving the Indiana governor's residence, Pence still lists that as his official residence and votes absentee accordingly. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has permanent absentee voting status in her home state of Michigan.

Brad...



