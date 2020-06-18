Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired

 
Last updated 6/19/2020 at 11:58am



REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.

Mayor Greg Fischer said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Fischer said officials could not answer questions about the firing because of state law. He referred all questions to the Jefferson County attorney's of...



