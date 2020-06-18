Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Top Manhattan prosecutor leaves job after standoff with Barr

 
Last updated 6/20/2020 at 5:27pm



MICHAEL BALSAMO and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An extraordinary standoff between Attorney General William Barr and Manhattan's top federal prosecutor ended Saturday when the prosecutor agreed to leave his job with an assurance that investigations by the prosecutor's office into the president's allies would not be disturbed.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman announced he would leave his post, ending increasingly nasty exchanges between Barr and Berman. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, had distanced himself from the dispute, telling reporters the decision "was all...



