Trump turns virus conversation into 'US vs. THEM' debate

AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

President Donald Trump's push to resume big rallies despite concern he's putting the public's health at risk is part of a broader reelection campaign effort to turn the national debate about the coronavirus into a political fight that he frames as "US vs. THEM."

"They hate me. They hate you. They hate rallies and it's all because they hate the idea of MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said in a recent fundraising email.

Those who raise concerns about the health risks of packing in tens of thousands for his Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump says, are tr...