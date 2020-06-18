Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Trump turns virus conversation into 'US vs. THEM' debate

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/19/2020 at 12:04pm

AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

President Donald Trump's push to resume big rallies despite concern he's putting the public's health at risk is part of a broader reelection campaign effort to turn the national debate about the coronavirus into a political fight that he frames as "US vs. THEM."

"They hate me. They hate you. They hate rallies and it's all because they hate the idea of MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said in a recent fundraising email.

Those who raise concerns about the health risks of packing in tens of thousands for his Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump says, are tr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/19/2020 14:40