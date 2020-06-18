Trump: US doing 'too good a job' on testing
Last updated 6/22/2020 at 8pm
KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Monday the United States has done "too good a job" on testing for cases of COVID-19, even as his staff insisted the president was only joking when he said over the weekend that he had instructed aides to "slow the testing down, please."
The president's comments at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday brought quick rebukes from the campaign of likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as well as scores of Democratic lawmakers.
In an interview with Scripps for its local TV stations, Trump was asked...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)