Tulsa mayor sets curfew around site of Trump's weekend rally

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The mayor of Tulsa has declared a civil emergency and set a curfew for the area around the arena where President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign rally this weekend.

In his executive order establishing a curfew around the BOK Center from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday and from the end of Saturday night's rally until 6 a.m. Sunday, Mayor G.T. Bynum cited the unrest that followed some of the recent protests around the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

"I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enfo...