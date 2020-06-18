Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Voice of America directors resign, urge staff to 'guarantee' broadcaster's independence

 
Last updated 6/19/2020 at 2:29am

The Voice of America building, where newly appointed broadcaster Michael Pack is to take over for former director Amanda Bennett and former deputy director Sandra Sugawara Monday, June 15, is located in Washington. AP photo/Andrew Harnik photo

Tom Ozimek

The Epoch Times

The director of Voice of America and her deputy tendered their resignations Monday, June 15, to the newly appointed head of the government agency that oversees the broadcaster, Michael Pack.

VOA director Amanda Bennett and deputy director Sandra Sugawara announced in a news release that "after more than four years leading the nation's largest congressionally funded international broadcaster," they were stepping down.

Bennett, in the release, called on VOA staff to "guarantee" the broadcaster's journalistic independence under new leadership.

Pack, a conservative b...



