Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new 'Obamacare' bill

 
Last updated 6/24/2020 at 6:27pm



RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand "Obamacare," even as Trump's administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike it down.

Pelosi announced an upcoming floor vote on her measure, setting up a debate that will juxtapose the Democrats' top policy issue, Trump's unrelenting efforts to dismantle Obama's legacy, and the untamed coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Trump administration is expected to file papers with the Supreme...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
