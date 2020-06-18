With unsubstantiated claim, Trump sows doubt on US election

ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump opened a new front Monday in his fight against mail-in voting, making unsubstantiated assertions that foreign countries will print up millions of bogus ballots to rig the results and create what he called the "scandal of our times."

The claims not only ignore safeguards that states have implemented to prevent against widespread fraud but they also risk undermining Americans' faith in the election, spreading the very kind of disinformation U.S. authorities have warned foreign adversaries could exploit to foment doubt in...