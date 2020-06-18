10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Fallbrook

Area drops to 12th-lowest infection rate

Coronavirus infections in Fallbrook’s 92028 ZIP code have increased by 10 since last week, giving the area the 12th-lowest infection rate in the county – down from seventh place last week.

There were 46 reported coronavirus cases in Fallbrook’s 92028 ZIP code, up from 36 a week ago. Bonsall is reporting eight cases, up from seven a week ago. 92028 – which also covers Rainbow and De Luz – now has 95.3 coronavirus cases per 100,000.

The ZIP codes with lower per capita coronavirus cases than Fallbrook at press time are:

● 92081 (Vista), 94.5 cases per 100,000

● 92129...