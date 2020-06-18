Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Dr. Rick Koole
LifePointe Church 

Advice for fathers for Father's Day

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/18/2020 at 7:07pm



Mrs. John B. Dodd of Washington State, who first proposed the idea of a Father’s Day in 1909, wanted a special day to honor her father, William Smart.

Smart, a Civil War veteran, was widowed when his wife, Dodd’s mother, died in childbirth with their sixth child. Smart was left to raise the newborn and his other five children alone on a rural farm in eastern Washington State.

It was after Dodd became an adult that she realized the strength and selflessness her father had shown in raising his children as a single parent.

The first Father’s Day was formally observed June 19, 1910, in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019