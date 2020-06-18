Bucket of Nails furniture and home décor shop opens in Temecula

Samantha Cox

Intern

Bucket of Nails, a family-owned, custom built furniture and home decor store, opened their new location at 32125 Temecula Parkway, Unit A, in Temecula.

The Roberts family said they hope their growing business will keep the farm table alive and allow people to embrace the traditions of old craftsmen. The tables are hand built down the street from their Temecula store by Tom, Tani, Tyler and Skylar Roberts.

Before opening their new storefront, Bucket of Nails sold its products at its former location, 720 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook as well as at Open Market OC at the Laguna Hills Mall in Orange County, and at Urban Barn, 404 E. Grand Ave., in Escondido. They also showcase work from local artists.

“We are beyond excited to be in Temecula,” Tani Roberts said. “We have looked many times and knew we wanted this to be our home base.”

Vail HQ offers a unique ambiance with their farm-like decor. Tani Roberts said they chose this specific location based on how it stood out from others they looked at.

“Vail Headquarters was able to offer us the look of our brand and so much more, we are in love with the city and the feel of the people,” she said.

Farmhouse decor is in style and can be explained as warm, cozy and nostalgic. While it is often country inspired, the style also contains a balance of old and new. Farm tables portray a clean, distressed look with wood accents.

Bucket of Nails will offer a wide variety of home decor, such as organization baskets, table runners and decorative pillows; furniture and custom orders to complement current small businesses at Vail Headquarters.

Bucket of Nails is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

