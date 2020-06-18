County reports 310 new COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have reported 310 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, raising the region's totals to 10,794 cases with the death toll remaining at 338.

The number of COVID-19 tests reported to the county Saturday was 4,413, with 7% positive new cases. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 2.8%.

The number of cases requiring hospitalization was 1,619 and the number admitted to an intensive care unit was 449.

Community-transmitted COVID-19 outbreaks have activated one of the county's public health triggers, placing a pause on a...