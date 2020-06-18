Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

County reports 310 new COVID-19 cases

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/21/2020 at 10:07pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have reported 310 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, raising the region's totals to 10,794 cases with the death toll remaining at 338.

The number of COVID-19 tests reported to the county Saturday was 4,413, with 7% positive new cases. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 2.8%.

The number of cases requiring hospitalization was 1,619 and the number admitted to an intensive care unit was 449.

Community-transmitted COVID-19 outbreaks have activated one of the county's public health triggers, placing a pause on a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/22/2020 07:45