Durling's project supports widows in India

BONSALL – Peggy Durling is the newly elected president of the Bonsall Woman's Club. Each new president chooses a special project for her two-year term of office. Durling has chosen to support The White Rainbow Project, founded by Linda Mandrayar, a Bonsall resident and member of BWC.

The White Rainbow Project is an outreach to women of India who are stigmatized by widowhood. These women are not only suffering the loss of a spouse but also have lost their basic human rights and dignity in addition to their livelihood. They may be forced from their homes, lose their land or trapped into ot...