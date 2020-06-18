Fallbrook Garden Club's Virtual Flower Show continues

FALLBROOK – The photos on this page are just a sampling of the ongoing Virtual Flower Show which is posted on Fallbrook Garden Club's website.

California poppy by Desirée

Guests and members are welcome to submit their photos of flowers, trees, shrubs, fruits, vegetables and potted plants. Go to http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org to the Virtual Flower Show for information on where to send your photos.

It's simple – submit photos along with the common name of each plant and the gardener's first name. There is no limit to the number of photos one can submit. Everyone is welcome to be a part of this community virtual flower show.

The FGC is looking forward to next spring and its 2021 Garden Tour and Plant Sale.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.